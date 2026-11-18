Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is praising a court ruling against Kalshi in the state's ongoing legal battle with the prediction market operator.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit issued a 2-1 ruling Tuesday, upholding a lower court's decision to allow Maryland to enforce its sports betting laws against the company.

"When betting platforms operate outside State oversight, Marylanders lose the protections that keep gambling fair and safe. Under our licensing laws, sportsbooks must safeguard customer data, refrain from deceptive advertising, and stop marketing to people who are barred from betting or at risk of gambling harm. Federal commodities rules were never designed to provide those safeguards," Brown said in a statement after the ruling. "Today's ruling means Kalshi must meet the same consumer protection standards as every other sportsbook serving Maryland residents. Our Office will continue to defend those protections and the families they keep safe."

Kalshi and other prediction markets let people bet on sports, political elections and other major events.

The companies argue they are different from traditional gambling operators because users trade, or "swap," with one another, similar to how the stock market works. As such, they argue they fall under federal regulation from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which they claim has exclusive jurisdiction over their services.

However, lawsuits in several states say these prediction markets offer the same betting as traditional sports books and, therefore, should face the same regulation.

On April 7, Maryland gaming authorities sent Kalshi a cease-and-desist letter, saying the company was unlawfully offering its services without a required license. Two weeks later, Kalshi filed a court order, seeking to bar the state from enforcing its sports betting laws.

Maryland's federal district court denied Kalshi's motion on Aug. 1, and the company then appealed.

In the latest ruling, U.S. Circuit Judges Roger Gregory ⁠and Stephanie Thacker said Kalshi's services can still be subject to state gambling laws, though for different reasons.

"My conclusion is a narrow one. I need not decide whether Kalshi's sports event contracts are swaps or resolve the other questions the [Commodity Exchange Act] and the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] have left open. Even assuming the contracts are swaps, Kalshi has not shown that the CEA clearly displaces Maryland's concurrent authority to regulate sports gambling or that compliance with both federal and state law is impossible," Gregory wrote in his opinion. "Congress knows how to displace traditional state police powers when it chooses to do so. Here, it has not done so with the clarity our precedents require. I would therefore decline to infer preemption from this unsettled statutory and regulatory scheme. Until 33 Congress and the CFTC are clear, I conclude that Maryland has concurrent authority under these facts."

Thacker, however, said Kalshi's "sporting event based contracts are not swaps, and I would affirm the district court on that basis."

A third judge argued in Kalshi's favor, saying the contracts do, in fact, qualify as "swaps."

"Judges can't agree with each other on why we're wrong," a spokesperson for Kalshi said in a statement Wednesday. "This splintered decision, including three separate contradictory opinions, demonstrates there is no unified coherent legal argument against prediction markets."

Despite the ruling, the debate continues as to whether the federal government has exclusive regulatory authority over prediction markets.

In Gregory's opinion, he acknowledged, "several courts have addressed the question presented in this appeal in cases involving Kalshi or similarly situated prediction markets, but they have reached no consensus."

The city of Baltimore has filed a similar lawsuit against Kalshi and fellow prediction market, Polymarket, for allegedly violating consumer protection laws and misleading users.

"These companies are running sportsbooks without licenses and betting that a new label will put them above the law. It won't," Mayor Brandon Scott said when the suit was filed in August. "Baltimore will not let multibillion-dollar companies put profits over people and harm our communities through illegal gambling."

In response, Kalshi called the city's suit, "political theater."

"This is nothing more than an effort to relitigate the same case that's currently under appeal before the Fourth Circuit," the company said at the time.