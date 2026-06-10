Graduate from Maryland's Johns Hopkins University joins NASA's Artemis III crew

A graduate of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore is joining NASA's 2027 Artemis III crew as a mission specialist.

Andre Douglas will be joined by Commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano and a second mission specialist, Frank Rubio. Bob Hines was named as a backup crew member.

Artemis III crew member with Maryland ties

Douglas earned a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2019.

He also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan, and a doctorate in systems engineering from George Washington University, according to NASA's website.

Before his time at NASA, Douglas spent almost seven years at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, where he worked on maritime robotics, planetary defense and space exploration missions. He joined NASA in 2021 as an astronaut candidate.

Artemis III will be his first spaceflight but not his first Artemis mission. Douglas served as a backup and closeout crew member for the 2026 Artemis II mission, which sent humans beyond low Earth orbit for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

During the announcement of the mission, Douglas expressed his excitement and thanked his family for their support.

"This mission is going to be fantastic," Douglas said. "What an excellent crew. I'm very proud to serve with these gentlemen; very fine crew. Go Artemis, go NASA!"

Artemis III mission

NASA Flight Operations Director Norm Knight said the Artemis III mission, set to launch in late 2027, will be one of NASA's most complex and will require courage and dedication.

The mission will test the rendezvous and docking capabilities of landing systems using one or both landers in development by Blue Origin and SpaceX.

The crew will stay in low Earth orbit, testing essential maneuvers for Artemis IV, the first planned crewed mission to the lunar South Pole, set for 2028.

"I am encouraged, I'm inspired, and I'm filled with hope when I think of this mission and the teams associated with it," Knight said.

Artemis II mission

Baltimore native Reid Wiseman served as mission commander for Artemis II and was recognized as a hero and an inspiration at a Baltimore County Council meeting in June.

When his selection was announced in 2023, Wiseman told WJZ he was shocked.

"Absolutely, fundamentally never imagined I would be in this position," Wiseman said. "I'm just a kid growing up on the Loch Raven reservoir in Springdale. I was really fascinated by trains and planes and anything human hands can create."