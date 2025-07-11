Maryland lawmakers push IRS to expedite tax refunds for those facing financial challenges

A group of Maryland lawmakers is calling on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to expedite federal tax refunds for individuals who are facing financial challenges.

Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and Reps. Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, April McClain Delaney, and Johnny Olszewski raised concerns about the agency's procedures in a letter to IRS Commissioner Billy Long.

Concerns over federal refund wait times

In the letter, the lawmakers shared stories about taxpayers and business owners who submitted requests to expedite tax returns yet had to wait – sometimes years – for the refunds.

"By the time a constituent has the required hardship documentation to expedite their case, they typically have 30 days at most before they and their families face serious distress, including homelessness," lawmakers said in the letter.

In one instance, a single mother of three submitted hardship documentation for her expedite request in September 2024 and did not receive her federal tax return until February 2025, according to the letter.

"There is currently no mechanism to ensure that the taxpayer's case is handled with urgency," lawmakers wrote.

The lawmakers also raised concerns about some Maryland businesses that filed claims three years ago and still have not received expenses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act or the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

"Unfortunately, businesses that submitted proof of hardship, such as payroll documentation showing an inability to compensate employees or satisfy rent, have not seen quicker results than those without an expedited processing request," the group said in their letter.

The lawmakers urged Commissioner Long to coordinate with the Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) to change the current procedures to prioritize requests to expedite tax returns for those in need.

IRS staffing challenges

The lawmakers also raised concerns about staffing challenges at the IRS after the Trump administration's mass layoffs.

According to CBS News, the IRS lost about 31% of its tax auditors under the administration's effort to cut the federal workforce and spending through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Nearly 3,600 revenue agents left the IRS due to layoffs or a deferred resignation plan, CBS News reported.

According to the group of Maryland lawmakers, the staffing changes have likely contributed to the long refund processing times.

"We understand that recent IRS staffing challenges caused by the Trump Administration have made addressing emergency processing, among other issues, even more difficult," lawmakers wrote. "We would appreciate your working with National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins to review this process and advise how it can be improved."

In the letter, they ask for a response by July 31.