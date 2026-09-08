Maryland invests $11 million to expand bike, pedestrian and trail infrastructure

Maryland is investing more than $11 million in grants to expand bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure across the state.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says the funding will support nearly 25 projects aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

The projects include Safe Routes to School improvements, bikeway connections and trail upgrades.

Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Frederick County are among the areas that will see improvements.

MDOT says the goal is to improve safety, boost economic development and create a more connected and accessible transportation system across Maryland.

"With these newly funded bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects, Marylanders will have more options to commute, exercise and get to school safely and efficiently," Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson said. "Creating new paths and linking others together are key components of Maryland's transportation future, and this investment shows our dedication to expanding our statewide trail network, enhancing sustainability and providing those who walk, bike and roll with greater choices."

The Fiscal Year 2027 grants include $9.3 million in federal funding for 12 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program, along with $2 million in state funding for 12 projects through MDOT's Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

Recreational Trails Program

The state is providing $2.8 million through the Recreational Trails Program for six projects, including:

Trail bridge replacements in state forests in Allegany and Garrett counties.

Boardwalk and trail rehabilitation in Loch Lynn Heights in Garrett County, as well as Kent and Montgomery counties.

New single-track trails at Rocky Gap State Park in Allegany County.

Transportation Alternatives Program

The state is providing $6.5 million through the Transportation Alternatives Program for six projects, including:

Safe Routes to School infrastructure improvements in Williamsport and Smithsburg in Washington County.

Repair and rehabilitation of a 20-mile stretch of the C&O Canal towpath in Montgomery and Washington counties.

New active transportation facilities in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County.

Bikeways grants

This year's $2 million in Bikeways grants includes: