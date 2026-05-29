Proposed Baltimore County inmate settlement faces legal challenges as advocates claim victims left out

A proposed class action settlement would pay current and former Baltimore County inmates $1.5 million despite their owing restitution to victims, according to a lawsuit filed by activists.

Attorney Thiru Vignarajah and the Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center (MCVRC) filed the lawsuit to challenge the proposed settlement, which is set to be considered by a judge on June 11. The settlement would also allocate $2.3 million to the inmates' attorneys.

The advocates claim the settlement "prioritizes the rights of inmates over the interests of their victims."

They also claim allocating money to the former and current inmates violates a Maryland law that requires victims to be paid first.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four victims, advocates said.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County for comment.

Terms of the settlement

The initial class action lawsuit, which cites the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed on behalf of inmates who worked at a Cockeysville recycling center, according to Vignarajah.

The proposed settlement does not include any procedures to identify the victims or pay them restitution, advocates said.

Advocates cited a Maryland law, saying damages that are awarded to a prisoner must be used "to satisfy any outstanding judgment of restitution" before the inmate receives any money.

Advocates said earlier in the year, a Baltimore County judge sided with the victims and ordered officials to withhold the settlement funds and pay restitution before the funds reach the inmates.