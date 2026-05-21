Maryland inmate convicted of 2-month-old niece's murder found dead in prison cell

A Harford County man who was serving prison time for killing his niece in 2013 was found unconscious in his cell in Washington County, and later died, according to the Maryland State Police.

Colin Wolf, 32 of Bel Air, Maryland, was serving a 30-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of two-month-old Aubree Roberts.

Investigation into an inmate's death in a jail cell

On Wednesday, May 20, Wolf was found unresponsive in his prison cell at the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was then pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

Wolf was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators believe Wolf's cellmate was in the cell at the time of Wolf's death.

Homicide investigators were called to investigate.

Wolf was sentenced for his niece's murder

In 2015, Wolf was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 30 years suspended, for the murder of his 2-month-old niece in Forest Hills, Maryland.

In April 2013, Harford County sheriff's deputies said paramedics were called to a home and found the seriously injured infant. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Wolf was left alone with his niece in April 2013, and that he was angry with his sister for having the baby with her boyfriend, whom Wolf did not like. Police said he sprayed cologne in the baby's mouth then punched her in the face, resulting in brain hemorrhage.