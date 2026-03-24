Maryland organization raises awareness about the importance of organ donation

April is National Donate Life Month, and one Maryland-based organization is marking the occasion with its annual Donate Life Family Fun Run.

WJZ sat down with a couple who are grateful for an organ donation and the life-changing work being done by Infinite Legacy.

Three times a week, for hours at a time, James Harris was hooked up to a dialysis machine to keep him alive, but he wasn't really living.

Harris suffered from stage 3 kidney disease and was in need of a transplant.

"Dialysis is tough, so, now compared to then is a complete life change," James Harris said.

Discovering Infinite Legacy

Through it all, one person made sure that James had a second chance in life: His wife, Denise Harris.

"I had gone to get tested to see if I could be a donor," Denise Harris said. "Unfortunately, I did not make the cut, and so I was trying to figure out other ways to help."

While waiting for a miracle of her own, Denise chose to help others, leading her to Infinite Legacy.

"It just so happened that the hospital that I work at, Infinite Legacy was in the lobby promoting donations," Denise Harris said. "So, I had the opportunity to sit down and ask a lot of questions."

Finding a kidney donor

Shortly after, Denise became an ambassador. Even while helping others, she was still searching for a kidney donor for her husband.

She spread the word on Facebook as well as in James' pool tournament community.

Denise's post garnered a lot of attention, and one of James' friends from the pool tournament community stepped up. Russ Redhead volunteered to become a kidney donor for James.

Supporting organ donation after death

While living organ donors make an incredible impact, the decision to donate after life can be just as impactful — and that's what Infinite Legacy does.

Jecoliah Daniels, Director of Communications and Marketing at Infinite Legacy, said it takes less than two minutes to register.

"One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can save more than 75 lives," Daniels said.

Every year, the Donate Life Family Fun Run brings people together for a purpose. It's a chance to have fun, raise awareness and hear the powerful stories of others.

"Every time, I think about it, and I see them every year, and I still have the same emotions," said Denise Harris. "Her baby, I think she was eight at the time, passed, and the child's final request was for her mom to give her kidney away. That stuck with me."

"The Donate Life Family Fun Run is so important because it's a way to create that awareness," Daniels said. "If someone in your family doesn't need your organ, you're not aware of what it's like. The anxiety it causes. So, for us to come together and say, 'Let's talk about organs, eye and tissue donation today,' we have a lot of fun, but it's a serious cause we want people to pay attention to."

The 2026 event marks James Harris's first Fun Run, embracing his new lease on life and looking forward to the years to come.

James said he is now looking 20 to 30 years ahead, versus daily, not knowing if he's going to be here.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor for the annual Donate Life Fun Run happening on April 4. For more information about the fun run or organ donation, visit Infinite Legacy's website here.