Suspected impaired driver arrested after crashing into Maryland State Police vehicles, injuring troopers

A suspected impaired driver was arrested after crashing into two Maryland State Police vehicles and injuring two troopers early Sunday.

State police said 31-year-old Avery Alexander Bost, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is facing charges of suspected impaired driving and other related traffic charges.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in Prince George's County.

Crash into state troopers' vehicles

Maryland State Police said two patrol vehicles were behind a parked vehicle with their emergency lights in the left lane of Branch Avenue. The driver of a Maserati struck the rear of a trooper's vehicle, which caused it to strike a trooper and hit the end of the other trooper's vehicle.

Both state troopers were taken to the hospital and have been released.

The Maryland State Police is investigating.