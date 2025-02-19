Maryland agencies would be required to cooperate with ICE under proposed bill

A new proposed bill would require Maryland agencies to cooperate with federal law enforcement in enforcing federal immigration policies.

House Bill 85, titled the Rachel Morin Act, would repeal existing restrictions that prevent law enforcement from injuring an individual's immigration status and prohibit local jurisdictions from enforcing or enacting sanctuary policies.

The proposed bill defines sanctuary policies as "a directive, order, ordinance, local law, resolution, practice, or policy whether formally enacted, informally adopted, or otherwise effectuated," that limit communication or cooperation with federal immigration authorities, prevent law enforcement from checking immigration status, or require federal authorities to obtain a warrant or demonstrate probable cause before detaining individuals.

The bill, comes amidst a push from the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.

In January, the U.S. Justice Department warned state and local officials that attempting to impede the administration's immigration enforcement efforts could lead to criminal charges. State leaders challenged the warning, arguing that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from forcing state officials to enforce federal laws.

Who was Rachel Morin?

The proposed bill was named after Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old Maryland mother of five who was attacked and killed after going for a run on the popular Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County.

Morin was reported missing on August 5, 2023, and her body was found the following day off the trail, sparking shock and a search for the murder suspect.

Victor Martinez Hernandez, an El Salvador native, was arrested in June after a 10-month nationwide manhunt. He was extradited to Maryland, where he was charged with first-degree murder and rape.

Investigators believe Martinez Hernandez hid in a drainage culvert and attacked Morin while she was walking.

Patty Morin, Rachel Morin's mother, testified before Congress in an immigration reform hearing, where she said "open borders" were to blame for her daughter's death.

"It's because of these open borders - and I realize some of you are disinterested in this because you think it's just a partisan thing, but these are American people. These are American families. These are our children and pretty soon they will be our grandchildren," Patty Morin said in a testimony to the House Committee on the Judiciary in September 2024.

Legislation addresses immigration enforcement

The proposed Rachel Morin Act comes amid the proposal of another bill that would increase protections for personal data in immigration enforcement cases.

Senate Bill 977, the Maryland Data Privacy Act, would prohibit state and local agencies in Maryland from sharing personal information, granting access to databases, or allowing federal agencies to enter facilities for immigration enforcement without a valid warrant.

CASA, a Maryland immigration advocacy group, held a rally earlier this month, urging legislators to pass Senate Bill 977.