11 hurt when van collides with tractor-trailer on I-695 and overturns in Baltimore County

Nearly a dozen people were hurt when a van collided with a tractor-trailer and flipped over Sunday morning on I-695 in Baltimore County.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on westbound I-695 at I-70.

Maryland State Police said a Ford Transit van was traveling west on I-695 when it crossed over three lanes to take the exit for I-70.

The van struck a tractor-trailer and overturned, state police said.

Eleven passengers on board the van were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.

All westbound lanes of I-695 were shut down but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.