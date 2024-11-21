Driver, Baltimore County firefighter injured after overturned truck spills chemicals on I-295
BALTIMORE -- A driver and firefighter were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling chemicals on I-295 Thursday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Around 10:55 a.m., crews said the tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire on I-295 South at I-895.
A hazmat team also responded to the scene as a chemical from the truck leaked on the road, according to officials.
By 11:22 a.m., officials said the fire was out.
According to officials, the driver of the overturned truck was taken to a hospital and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The chemical that leaked is non-hazardous, officials said.
Drivers should expect continued delays.