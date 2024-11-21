Driver, Baltimore County firefighter injured after overturned truck spills chemicals on I-295

BALTIMORE -- A driver and firefighter were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling chemicals on I-295 Thursday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Around 10:55 a.m., crews said the tractor-trailer rolled over and caught fire on I-295 South at I-895.

A hazmat team also responded to the scene as a chemical from the truck leaked on the road, according to officials.

A driver and firefighter were injured after a tractor-trailer overturned, spilling chemicals on I-295, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Baltimore County Fire Department

By 11:22 a.m., officials said the fire was out.

According to officials, the driver of the overturned truck was taken to a hospital and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The chemical that leaked is non-hazardous, officials said.

Drivers should expect continued delays.