Howard County Police officer injured in single-vehicle crash on Route 29

A Howard County Police officer suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 Thursday afternoon.

According to department officials, the officer was driving southbound on Rt. 29 past Rt. 175 around 2 p.m., when they lost control while trying to avoid a car that had switched lanes in front of them.

The officer's vehicle went into the median and rolled over. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with minor injuries, officials said. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

According to department officials, the officer was not attempting a traffic stop and was not pursuing another vehicle at the time of the crash. The officer did not have their emergency lights on at the time. No other injuries were reported.