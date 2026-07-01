Baltimore homicides reach historic low for first half of 2026, but "work is not over," mayor says

Baltimore recorded its fewest homicides ever through the first six months of the year, according to a mid-year report released by the police department.

According to the report, the city has recorded 50 homicides so far this year. The report also highlighted improvements in clearance rates and an overall decrease in major crime categories, including robberies.

So far this year, homicides have trended down 23%, while non-fatal shootings are down 2.5%, according to data supplied by the department.

"The first half of this year is a continuation of the progress we've made in recent years, but we know that our work is not over. As we enter the second half of the year and beyond, we will continue to double down on the community-driven, evidence-based strategies that are making our neighborhoods safer," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

In addition, the department is also experiencing improved officer retention, recruitment, youth engagement, and more, the report stated.

Here are the numbers

As of July 1, the city has seen 15 fewer homicides this year than at this time in 2025, the report shows.

There were also 156 non-fatal shootings, four fewer than this time last year.

Clearance rates, or the number of crimes solved, are also above the national average:

Baltimore's homicide clearance rate is 60%. The clearance rate for non-fatal shootings stands at 54%, a 12-point increase since this time in 2025.

Robbery clearances: 48% compared to a national average of 27.6%

Aggravated assault clearances: 73%, compared to the national benchmark of 46%.

The department attributed its improved rates to its Criminal Investigation Division alongside community support and partnerships.

"Our clearance rates are the result of a true team effort involving our detectives, patrol officers, specialized investigative units, Crime Lab professionals, and many other professional members," BPD Commissioner Richard Worley said.

"Every case we solve brings justice to victims and their families and makes our neighborhoods safer. Our progress in the first half of 2026 is a true testament to the commitment of our members and the strong partnerships we have with the communities we serve."

The report also highlighted improvements to the police department's vacancy reduction efforts, traffic enforcement, neurodivergent database, community engagement, advisory board, and safe places program.

Click here to view the full report.