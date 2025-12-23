Marylanders changing the way they shop for holiday gifts amid financial strain

As inflation remains high and some Marylanders grapple with the impacts of the recent government shutdown, many are changing the way they spend this holiday season.

"It looks brand new, and it's fashionable. My nephew will love it," said Connie Mack of Perry Hall.

Mack said she usually shops at Macy's for the holidays, but she had to make some changes this year to find the perfect gift at the perfect price.

"One of my main hardships is the gas and electric bill. It's a struggle to pay that gas and electric bill and water bill, also," Mack said.

Mack is among the 41% of people whose financial situation has become worse in 2025, according to a CBS News poll.

In the poll, nearly 42% of people said they are buying fewer gifts than in years past.

But, at Goodwill, shoppers are able to get more bang for their buck.

"I think that really helps the community, knowing we want to give them a great value, great products. Also, a great value where most retailers are raising their prices, we're trying to keep ours low," said John Stoffel, Chief of Retail at Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake.

Stoffel said overall, sales are up 20% across the region, with people looking to snag a deal this holiday season.

Donations to Goodwill are also up by about 16%, with many helping to give back to those in their community.

"From our Excel Center, helping people graduate high school, and also all the career services. We're not just taking in donations and making money, we're serving the community," Stoffel said. "Over 30,000 people served this year by the end of 2025, and I think that's special."

Mack said shopping smart and helping a good cause is a no-brainer.

"Can't beat it at all. As my kid would say, 'can't beat it with a baseball bat," said Mack.