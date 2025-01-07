Police investigate threat after viral social media video filmed at Maryland High School

BALTIMORE -- An investigation is underway after a former Maryland high school student posted a social media video claiming he was "almost a school shooter" in 2013, according to Bel Air Police.

Police said the video was created by Daniel Hentschel, 28, of Los Angeles, California, a former student at John Carroll School in Harford County. Authorities also said the video was shot on the school's campus.

"Bel Air Police Department and our partner agencies (Harford County State's Attorney's Office, Harford County Sheriff's Office, and the Maryland State Police) take threats of violence against our schools and community seriously," Bel Air Police said. "We are conducting a full investigation into this matter and have consulted with the State's Attorney's Office concerning criminal charge(s) levied against Hentschel."

Investigators believe Hentschel was visiting from California when the video was filmed, but do not believe there is an immediate threat.

"There is no immediate threat to the community, and patrol checks have been enhanced. Neither Hentschel nor his immediate family appear to have access to firearms," Bel Air Police said.

Gun violence in Harford County

Sensitivity to gun violence is already heightened, especially for Harford County school officials, after two students died of gun violence in 2024.

Jai'den Winchester, a 14-year-old student at Harve de Grace High School, died after being shot at during a Halloween party on Nov. 2, 2024.

On Sep. 6, 2024, a 16-year-old student allegedly shot 15-year-old Warren Grant during a fight inside a men's bathroom. Grant was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital, where he later died.

In the wake of the incidents, Harford County officials announced plans to increase security measures in the county's public schools.