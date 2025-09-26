United Way and City of Refuge empower Baltimore high schoolers through music

Students at Benjamin Franklin High School in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood enjoy their lunch breaks with music and much-needed conversation.

The program is part of a partnership between United Way and the nonprofit City of Refuge, which gives students an opportunity to express themselves through music.

Cecily Staples is the Socioeconomic Program Director with United Way. She said this is a productive way to release emotion.

"We want to promote creativity and a positive outlet for students," she said.

"To be able to speak about things that matter to them at their age group. It has been nothing short of amazing," said Neal Carter, the Director for Youth Empowerment for City of Refuge.

The students agree.

Baltimore students react to music program

Student Celvine Jacobs said, "I think everyone should have someone to talk to, including if you're having a bad day. You could have woken up on the wrong side of the bed or something major. But, I feel it's important to have someone to talk to."

For the students, the program is not just an outlet. They get to create their own music together.

"We work on music from the engineering side of it," Carter said. "Understanding different genres, understanding rhythm, sound and writing. So many different avenues that we try to tap into so that the young people feel like anybody has a place and can be a part of what we're doing."

There's no doubt that the students are having a great time in the program.

"By the time we get to the producing and recording of the songs, you can just see them come out of their shells, and it's a beautiful thing to watch," Staples said.

The students have recorded two songs this year.

"We made a song called Black History, and it was fun," said student Jaiden Jackson. "We got to fidget around with some of the things used to mix up the tape."

Inspiring students

The program hits home for Carter, who was a student at Ben Franklin High.

"I remember walking those hallways and my journey walking to school, and just remembering what it was like to be that young man," he said. "And wished that I had programs like hype to plug into. To feel like I belonged."

Jackson is inspired by Carter and hopes that in the future, he too can give back.

"It makes me feel amazing knowing that one day, when I'm older, I'll be able to come back and share my experiences with the youth," Jackson said. "Making sure they are on the right path."

The program is making a big difference in this community.

"United Way has been partnering with the Brooklyn/Curtis Bay community for the past 10 years, and it's really been impactful in a way that they are able to sustain and build so many partnerships," said Staples.

That partnership has turned into a lifelong bond and given students the opportunity to feel safe.

"This is home, a safe place, and a place for them to belong," said Carter.