Maryland has third best school system in the country, report says

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the third best school system in the United States, according to a report by WalletHub. 

Massachusetts ranked first, followed by Connecticut in second place.

The study analyzed all 50 states and the District of Columbia, comparing a set of 32 metrics to rank the states' school systems.

According to WalletHub, Maryland is one of only seven states with laws mandating that digital learning materials are available outside of the classroom, and digital accessibility laws.

Maryland is also home to high-performing public schools, ranking 10th for best share of public schools in the top 700 nationwide.

When it comes to standardized testing, the state ranked 11th and 13th for the best ACT, and SAT scores respectively.

Source: WalletHub

Based on the study, Massachusetts has the nation's best school systems. The state ranked first for eighth grade math and fourth grade reading scores, and second for fourth grade math, and eighth grade reading. Massachusetts also has the highest share of high school students in the country who achieved a score of 3 or better on an AP exam.

Connecticut, which took second place - has the best ACT scores nationally.  7.6% of Connecticut public schools rank in the top 700 public schools nationwide, according to WalletHub.

