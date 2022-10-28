Maryland governor condemns attack on husband of U.S. Speaker, Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered words of condolences for the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native.

Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted by an intruder at his home in San Francisco Friday morning.

"The First Lady and I are praying for Paul Pelosi's recovery after the vicious assault on his life," Hogan said. "There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics. Anyone who calls themselves a leader must show zero tolerance for it."

The First Lady and I are praying for Paul Pelosi’s recovery after the vicious assault on his life. There is absolutely no place for violence in our politics. Anyone who calls themselves a leader must show zero tolerance for it. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 28, 2022

According to reports, Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer. He underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

A source told CBS News the attacker shouted "Where is Nancy?' before the violent attack.

David Wayne Depape, 42, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to CBS News, Depape planned to tie up Nancy Pelosi's husband and wait for her to come home.

Paul Pelosi is 82 years old, and the two have been married for 60 years.

Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer also released a statement is support of Pelosi.

"I join in praying for Paul Pelosi's full and quick recovery after the attack that occurred in San Francisco this morning," Hoyer said. "My thoughts are with the Speaker and the Pelosi family during this difficult time."

I join in praying for Paul Pelosi’s full and quick recovery after the attack that occurred in San Francisco this morning. My thoughts are with the Speaker and the Pelosi family during this difficult time. — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) October 28, 2022

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin also sent his condolences.

"Sending sympathy, love and all best wishes to Paul Pelosi and the whole Pelosi family after reports of this shocking and appalling violent attack on the Pelosi family," Raskin said.

Sending sympathy, love and all best wishes to Paul Pelosi and the whole Pelosi family after reports of this shocking and appalling violent attack on the Pelosi family. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) October 28, 2022

Nancy Pelosi – who was in Washington, D.C. during the attack – was born in Baltimore and attended high school at the Institute of Notre Dame.

Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., and brother Thomas D'Alesandro III, were once Mayor of Baltimore City.