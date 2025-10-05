Maryland Food Bank ramps up aid to brace for surge in need during government shutdown

According to the National Parks website, there are 18 parks in Maryland alone that have been impacted due to the government shutdown on Wednesday, including Ft McHenry.

"I got to the top of the hill, I could see the stop signs on the fence, and then it hit me, 'Oh maybe it's shut down because of the government shutdown,'" said biker Nick Weiner.

These parks see, on average, nearly 6 million visitors per year from both near and far.

"I had no idea, I had no idea it affected Ft. McHenry, which is a shame, but life goes on, I suppose," said Benjamin Slater, who was walking his dog in the area.

The closure of National Parks and landmarks is just one inconvenient way Baltimoreans are feeling the impacts of the government shutdown.

For others, the impacts are much more concerning.

"Something like a government shutdown, the loss of a paycheck, the loss of public benefits, is really just a hammer down on Maryland families as a time when they can't afford it," said Anne Wallerstedt with the Maryland Food Bank.

Wallerstedt says 1 in 3 Maryland families were experiencing food insecurity before the shutdown, and with the shutdown, they are already preparing for an even larger need.

With the potential loss of WIC and SNAP benefits, plus the lost income for federal workers, she wants people to know they have support.

"This time around, what we're doing is really making sure that our partner network knows that we're strong, we're stable, we're here for them. And we're in constant communication with them, so they know if they see any increased presence or increased need, that we're there to support them and provide them with additional food product," said Wallerstedt.

And that support goes beyond just the foodbank.

"But definitely for all the federal employees, I feel worse for them and them being out of jobs right now, and really the uncertainty around the shutdown and everything. So yes, it would be nice to enjoy this, but it's a reminder of the larger things we're dealing with right now," said Weiner.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Maryland Food Bank or anyone who needs their assistance can visit mdfoodbank.org.