Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, state police honor officers killed in the line of duty

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined the state police on Tuesday to honor the officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The governor accompanied Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Michael Jackson and the surviving family members of 43 fallen state troopers and a fallen deputy chief state fire marshal at the annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony in Pikesville, Maryland.

Two troopers who were killed while on active duty in World War II were also remembered.

In addition to the families of the fallen heroes, current and retired state troopers, civilian personnel, and deputy state fire marshals attended the ceremony.

"The men and women whose names are on this memorial are heroes in every sense of the word," said Gov. Moore. "Though their watch has ended, this State's commitment to these families never will. As long as I'm governor, Maryland will always have their back."

"Our fallen heroes are the extraordinary people we honor today," Jackson added. "We celebrate these brave men and women for how they lived, how they served, and what they mean to all of us who answer the call for service."