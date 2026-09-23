Moore signs executive order establishing Maryland's data center policy. Here's what it says.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order Wednesday laying out his policy for data centers across the state.

The order establishes a standardized review process for data centers that cover 25 megawatts or more, as well as creating a Maryland Data Center Task Force and Data Center Dashboard.

Moore also said he supports repealing the state's tax exemption for data centers, which dates back to 2020.

"While federal inaction and Donald Trump's aggressive rollback of safety regulations have granted Big Tech free reign to write their own rules – raising electricity bills and polluting our air and water – our administration is taking action to put control in the hands of Marylanders," Moore said in a statement. "By signing this executive order, we are establishing clear safeguards to ensure Marylanders do not foot the bill, our people benefit, community voices are heard, and our environment is protected — all while centering transparency and accountability throughout the process."

The governor's order stopped short of issuing a statewide ban or moratorium on data centers, as some individual counties have done. On Tuesday, the Baltimore County Council voted to extend its moratorium through 2027.

What's in the executive order

Moore said large data centers will be subject to "one standard, one review process and one public record" as soon as they seek any state action, including permits, incentives or letters of support.

"Each project is judged on five principles: Ratepayer and grid protection, economic benefits for Marylanders, community voice, environmental protections, and transparency and accountability," the governor said in Wednesday's news release.

The Maryland Data Center Task Force, housed under the governor's office, will be responsible for reviewing the projects, as well as publishing the rules, helping local governments and updating the Data Center Dashboard. It will be made up of members from the Departments of Commerce, Labor, Environment, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Planning and the Maryland Energy Administration, and they will work with neighboring states to make additional recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Data Center Dashboard will be a public website that is updated monthly to show each project's "location and legislative districts, the developer, its parent company and any disclosed anchor tenant, and projected power demand and water use," according to the release. It will also show the status of the state's response.

"Marylanders will be able to see what a company has proposed, how much electricity and how much water it expects to use, and how it plans to meet those needs," said Moore.

The debate over data centers

Maryland's Democratic Party released a statement celebrating Moore's announcement, saying it "puts the community concerns first."

The party specifically praised Moore's commitment to work with the state legislature to repeal what it called the "reckless tax break that jumpstarted the data center industry here in Maryland."

However, Maryland's Green Party candidate for governor, Andy Ellis, called Moore's executive order "a win for data centers" and demanded a statewide ban.

"A moratorium is a half-measure, but a task force is nothing," Ellis added.

As our media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reports, the General Assembly implemented guardrails for data center developers earlier this year, but lawmakers are expected to weigh additional moratorium bills in the upcoming session.