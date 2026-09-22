Baltimore County to vote on extending data center moratorium until December 2027

The Baltimore County Council is set to vote Monday evening on whether to extend a moratorium on new data center development through the end of 2027.

In February, the council unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on data centers while the Planning Board studied the potential impacts of the facilities and prepared recommendations for the council.

That moratorium expires in January 2027. But the new measure being considered Monday would extend the date through December 2027.

Essex and Woodlawn are among the areas being considered for new data centers in the county. But residents have raised concerns about what such development could mean for their communities.

Earlier this month, dozens packed a Baltimore County planning board meeting where the issue was debated by people on both sides of the issue. Some people also rallied outside to protest future data center development in the county.

At that meeting, Planning Board members heard a presentation on a 51-page report examining the potential impact and regulation of data centers. The report found that data centers use significant amounts of electricity and that the tax revenue they generate could be beneficial. However, the report recommended that data centers not be allowed near residential areas.

"The report is not intended to be read as an argument for or against data centers," said Brad Kroner, deputy director of government affairs for Baltimore County. "Rather, it's intended to share the facts, best practices and a road map for how they should be regulated if they are permitted."