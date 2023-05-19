Maryland gained 8000 jobs in April

BALTIMORE — Maryland gained 8000 jobs in March, and the overall unemployment rate decreased to a record low of 2.5%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's May jobs report.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The public sector experienced the most growth, followed by the professional and business services industry, trade, transportation, and utilities, and education and health services sectors. Those industries saw an increase of 5,500, 1,300, and 600 jobs respectively.

The information sector also saw an increase of 400 jobs.

The financial activities sector saw a decrease of 1,100 jobs.

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website.