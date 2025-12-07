Marylanders take in holiday festivities while waiting for holiday weather

'Tis the season for getting out and enjoying all Baltimore has to offer around the holidays.

"This is their first time ice skating, so it was a thing we wanted to do around the holidays," said Baltimore resident Belinda Curry.

"I actually lived in Germany, so getting to experience the German Christmas markets in America is like to coolest thing ever," said Baltimore resident Kevin Reeve. "So every year this is like a must-do activity for me."

But one thing we haven't seen a ton of yet is the holiday weather.

"I like it, I feel like we've been shuffling between really warm, really cold," said Ana Montan, from Baltimore. "I don't really like that back and forth, but if it's consistent, I'd be down to it."

"The weather is actually good. It's not too cold considering we're by the water, and it's good," Curry added. "It's not cold like it can be, so I'm grateful because now we can enjoy all the attractions," said Curry.

Protecting yourself from the extreme cold

While it may look like a winter wonderland out on Baltimore's Inner Harbor, this week it will start to feel like one, with highs in the low 30s.

Maryland has already seen four cold-related deaths this season, so Dr. Meg Sullivan with the Maryland Department of Health says it's important to take precautionary steps.

"During these cold weather times, by wearing layers of loose-fitted, insulated clothing, making sure to protect your ears, your face, your hands, and your feet," Sullivan said.

Dr. Sullivan also says to limit how long you stay outside and check on more vulnerable populations, like the elderly.

If you're in need of resources or a warming center, visit Health.maryland.gov for more information.

Getting into the seasonal spirit

However, Marylanders told WJZ they are ready for the cold blast.

"I wear my thickest jacket, my winter beanie, any possible winter garments I can find, just so I can not get sick because being sick, I feel like the weather only makes it worse," Montan said.

"We got a bunch of Christmas sweaters, Christmas hats, and it really just helps you get in the seasonal spirit," said Reeve.