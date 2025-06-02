International grocery store brings relief to Baltimore neighborhood in food desert

International grocery store LA Mart opened a new Maryland location less than a year after a store closed in a Baltimore neighborhood, leaving a food desert.

The new store opened at 4624 Edmondson Avenue, at the former location of a Giant Food store.

Supermarket closure leaves food desert

When Giant announced it was closing in June 2024, the company redirected customers to its newly remodeled store on Wilkins Avenue, two miles away.

"It was mixed feelings for the community," said Jeffrey Young. "I don't know what the situation was, but I don't think they were concerned about the community at all. Not knowing that it affected people that live in this community and the surrounding communities that have nowhere to go to get fresh food at a supermarket."

Young doesn't live far from the supermarket and, like others, is happy there's a grocery store that neighbors can walk to again.

"When the Giant left, we became a food desert," said Councilman Paris Gray, who represents District 8.

Neighbors appreciate new grocery store

LA Mart offers a wide selection of produce, international products, a bakery and a seafood department with fresh fish, lobster and crabs.

Customers like Carolyn Young, who lives nearby, were devastated when Giant closed in 2024. She said it was especially hard on older neighbors who had to venture further to get their groceries.

Young is no stranger to LA Mart as she used to drive to one of the store's other locations. She welcomed the new location, which is closer to her home.

"It's a multicultural area, so the market really gives everybody in the neighborhood what they need, so I think it's a great fit," Young said.

Young and other customers said they're enjoying the fresh produce and low prices.

"I just think the best thing about it so far is the prices on the fruits and vegetables, and even the salmon and fish and stuff like that," said neighbor Rudo Minson. "Lobster is on sale, crabs."

Minson lives down the street from the new store, and for months, he has been commuting to different markets to get groceries.

"I appreciate the supermarket being here, that's for sure," he said.

New development in Baltimore neighborhood

Councilman Gray worked with the owners at Edomdson Square and the Edmondson Village Shopping Center next door to find grocers when he learned Giant was closing.

The new LA Mart opened less than a year after Giant closed.

"I think it shows the economic power that we have in southwest Baltimore," Gray said. "Oftentimes we are overlooked, but we have strong communities, stable communities that can support not only one but what we will see is two grocery stores."

Aldi is slated to open a location at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Gray said there is no timeline yet, but the lease is signed.

It's part of a multi-million-dollar redevelopment in the works by The Chicago Trend Corporation.

Baltimore's Edmondson Village Shopping Center is undergoing a renovation project. The Chicago Trend Corporation

"What we're really excited about is just the opportunity and the opportunities that are going to come from both shopping centers when it comes to jobs, when it comes to food accessibility, making sure our dollars in Baltimore stay in Baltimore," Gray said.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi and Charley's Philly Steaks also plan to open locations in the shopping center, and additional stores are expected to be announced.

The changes can already be seen with Councilman Gray pointing to improved lighting, new awnings outside most stores, new signage and improvements to make sidewalks more accessible.

"We're already starting to see the changes, but it's going to be really important that folks keep their eyes open and continue to see the changes each and every day and each and every month as we move to full completion," Gray said.

The new developments are something neighbors are already taking note of.

"I'm happy to see the construction and development in the neighborhood actually coming up," said Carolyn Young. "I think that everyone can appreciate that."

Local restaurant wanted for new development

As development continues at Edmondson Village Shopping Center, the search is on for a local restaurant, Gray said.

"If you want to be a part of the renaissance that's happening in Baltimore and the beautiful thing is it's happening in all corners of Baltimore and not just one area, come to the Edmondson Village Shopping Center because we have a place for you," said Gray.

Restaurant owners interested in opening a southwest Baltimore location can reach out to Chicago Trend for more information or contact Gray's office.