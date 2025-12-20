Maryland first responders secure $6.9 million federal funding boost

A $6.9 million federal funding grant was awarded to firefighters and first responders throughout the state of Maryland on Thursday.

The funding is a huge win for first responders across the state as it will be used to support firefighter needs, such as:

critical gear and equipment

advanced rescue training costs

recruitment and retention activities

simulator equipment, and more.

Grants will be awarded to fire departments in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Prince George's and Montgomery Counties, the Eastern Shore, Western Maryland, and Southern Maryland, along with the Maryland State Police.

The announcement was made by Senator Chris Van Hollen, Angela Alsobrooks, and numerous U.S. Representatives.

We can always count on Maryland's firefighters and first responders to run towards danger to save others in an emergency. This federal funding will equip our local fire departments with new resources to support them in their life-saving work, to better protect both themselves and our communities," said the lawmakers.

Low morale, below median pay

The funding is especially helpful for firefighters in Baltimore City, who have reportedly worked an "extreme amount of overtime" due to staffing shortages, per Matthew Coster, the president of Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

"That's just becoming dangerous. When members are being burned out, they're not spending a lot of time with their families," Coster said.

According to Coster, data from the city shows that Baltimore firefighters are paid below the median when it comes to salaries, compared to other Maryland counties, like Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties.

In November, the Baltimore City Fire Department welcomed 55 new firefighters and paramedics, its largest class in history.