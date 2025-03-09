Harford County fire causes $2 million damage to car dealership and repair shop

A Harford County car dealership and repair shop caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing about $2 million worth of damage, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters responded around 2:50 p.m. to the Ez Car Plus on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood after an employee discovered the fire. An employee was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The fire took 50 firefighters about 30 minutes to control.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but it started in the auto repair shop.

Harford County restaurant catches fire

A restaurant caught fire Saturday morning in Harford County, according to fire officials.

Wargo's Restaurant, on East Jarrettsville in Forest Hill, sustained about $150,000 in damages after a fire was sparked from the kitchen hood system, the State Fire Marshal's Office said. The cause of the fire is deemed accidental.

The fire took 30 firefighters about 10 minutes to control. No injuries were reported.