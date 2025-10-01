Maryland to unveil new hidden disability symbols for ID cards as Eric's Law takes effect

Maryland transportation officials will unveil a new symbol on Wednesday that can be voluntarily added to driver's licenses and ID cards to identify residents with hidden disabilities.

The butterfly designation is being rolled out across the state under Eric's Law, a bill that was proposed by a Maryland family. The law went into effect on October 1.

The symbol will be unveiled by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

What does Eric's Law do?

Under Eric's Law, Maryland residents who have hidden developmental or intellectual disabilities can add the butterfly symbol to their driver's license, ID card or moped permit.

The symbol can be used to alert first responders or law enforcement to their hidden disability.

The law prohibits the MVA from sharing information about an applicant's disclosed disabilities and prevents the agency from asking for proof of an applicant's disability.

The law also orders the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission and the Department of State Police to implement training for police interactions with those who have the hidden disability symbol.

The law aims to promote safety and understanding while protecting a resident's privacy.

Why Eric's Law was introduced

A Maryland family, the Carpenter-Granthams, had the idea for Eric's Law after the 2020 murder of George Floyd sparked protests across the U.S.

"I realized that I have an African American son with an invisible disability," mother, Linda Carpenter-Grantham, said.

Her son, Eric Carpenter-Granthamm, lives with high-functioning autism.

The family advocated for the law to be introduced in the Maryland Senate in 2024, though it missed a deadline and did not pass until the 2025 legislative session.

What is a hidden disability

According to the legislation, a hidden or "nonapparent" disability is one that is not obvious or visible.

Common "nonapparent" disabilities include anxiety, autism, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Alzheimer's, among others, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).