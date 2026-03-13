Package of bills aimed at lowering energy bills introduced in Maryland

Maryland leaders introduced a package of bills Friday aimed at lowering energy bills for residents and business owners.

It comes amid ongoing concerns about surging electric and gas bills across the state.

The Utility RELIEF Act includes elements from the governor's proposed Lower Bills and Local Energy Act, along with priorities from the state House and Senate.

Gov. Wes Moore, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk said the legislation reflects a unified strategy between the Maryland General Assembly.

The leaders are aiming to hold utility companies accountable and save Maryland at least $150 on their energy bills annually.

Lowering energy bills

The Reducing Energy Load Inflation for Everyday Families (RELIEF) Act will allocate $200 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund to be used to secure clean energy generation, modernize Maryland's electric grid and lower energy bills.

Under the measure, $100 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund would be used to refund ratepayers and offset utility fees and bills.

"Our Utility RELIEF Act will provide Maryland ratepayers at least $150 in annual savings while holding utilities and data centers accountable, strengthening the long-term reliability of our energy system, incentivizing new generation, and reaffirming our commitment to achieving our clean energy goals," said House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk.

The measure will establish an annual bidding process for renewable energy sources. The Maryland Energy Administration and the Public Service Commission would establish the program and use $100 million from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund to support clean energy projects.

The legislation also streamlines existing energy assistance programs and helps to fund the Public Service Commission's new limited-income discounted rate program, which can save eligible customers about $1,400 yearly.

Supporting the electric grid

The legislation aims to modernize the state's transmission infrastructure by requiring utility companies to prioritize technologies that enhance the electric grid. This would increase the capacity, efficiency and reliability of existing transmission lines, state leaders said.

Under the RELIEF Act, federally approved projects worth more than $3.5 billion would face greater oversight. The legislation further caps what utilities can recover for supervisor pay and eliminates the current 5% Regional Transmission Organization participation incentive that allows utilities to collect additional profits. This could save Marylanders about $20 million annually.

The measure aims to hold data centers accountable for their impact on the state's electric grid by requiring them to pay for their own energy infrastructure upgrades.