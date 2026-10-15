Maryland elections board targeted in suspicious mailings under FBI investigation

Maryland's elections board was targeted in a suspicious mailing intercepted by law enforcement, as the FBI investigates letters sent to election officials and congressional offices nationwide.

Jared DeMarinis, Maryland's state administrator of elections, said the suspicious envelope was intercepted before it was delivered.

"This madness needs to stop," DeMarinis said. "Threatening and harassment of election administrators must end. The mission is clear — administer the election, let the people decide their future. And to the anonymous coward — know this — you have failed and will always fail. All you have done is strengthen my resolve."

DeMarinis urged Marylanders not to be intimidated by the incident and encouraged them to vote.

"Remember this act of cowardice is not just an attack on election administrators but wants to disenfranchise you — GO VOTE — and don't let anyone silence your voice in determining our nation's and Maryland's future," he said.

FBI investigates suspicious letters sent nationwide

The FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating the suspicious mailings, according to Brendan Donahue, the Postal Inspection Service's deputy chief inspector.

Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and were sent to "various addresses nationwide," including state secretaries of state and related election offices, Donahue said.

At least five Democratic Senate offices also received the letters, most of which were intercepted before delivery. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office was among those targeted.

Maryland lawmakers respond

Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski told CBS News Baltimore that his office was not targeted. He condemned political violence and thanked law enforcement officials investigating the incidents.

"Threats and acts of political violence are never acceptable. The safety of public officials, their family and staff must always be a top priority," Olszewski said. "I am grateful to the law enforcement officials who are working to investigate these incidents and protect those who serve the public. While my office was not directly impacted, we are taking the situation seriously and remaining vigilant."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen's office also confirmed that it was not targeted.

"The Senator is aware of these incidents and monitoring the situation. Our office was not one of those impacted," Van Hollen's office told CBS News Baltimore.