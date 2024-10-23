Maryland election officials anticipate record turnout with early voting starting

BALTIMORE -- Maryland election officials are anticipating a record turnout at the polls this year.

Voters can cast their ballots in person starting Thursday morning at more than 90 Maryland early voting sites. Here's everything you need to know about early voting.

"The numbers are probably up from the last election and that's not unusual when there are tight races," said Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones.

This year, Maryland voters can select a new president, a new U.S. Senator, and vote on important issues.

"For me, it's always important to vote and get your voice out there," Baltimore resident Brian Forster said.

Early voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from October 24 through October 31. Here's a list of the 97 early voting sites in Maryland. There are eight early voting sites in Baltimore.

"The numbers will be high"

Armstead says his team in Baltimore is prepared for the next step in the election process.

"I do anticipate that the numbers will be high," Jones said. "I think there's a lot of individuals who want to get out and exercise their right to vote for whatever candidate of their choice."

Several states, including neighboring Virginia, have already opened the polling booths for early voters and have seen record turnout.

CBS News confirms Virginia reported 1.1 million people have voted early. South Carolina reported 125,000 people voted early on a single day. In Florida, three million people hit the polls, and 2.2 million people have voted in Georgia.

"It's really convenient"

More than 686,000 mail-in ballots were ballots were requested in Maryland, and more than 100,000 have already been counted, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

"I think it's really convenient, the access to early vote and do it on your own schedule, and, the lines are long on election day," Forster said.