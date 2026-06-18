Decades-old Maryland mall closing "all of a sudden" store owners say

A decades-old mall in Dundalk, Maryland, is expected to close in more than a month.

Store vendors inside Eastpoint Mall said they received a notice that the mall would be closing on August 31.

Eastpoint Mall opened in 1956. According to its website, it was one of Baltimore's first shopping centers. JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture are the mall's anchor stores.

WJZ reached out to mall management and MCB Real Estate, which owns the mall, for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

"All of a sudden, they said you have to go."

"I've [been] here since 1992 and this is our second home," said Brijinder Singh, the owner of Class Act inside the mall.

He said the news about the mall's closure came abruptly.

"We can't be able to sell this many merchandise," he said. "I will try to go somewhere else."

Signh said he's hoping to relocate to White Marsh if there's availability.

A representative with Roman Delight Pizza at Eastpoint Mall's food court said he's also searching for a new location for the business. He's staying positive and hoping to secure another space soon.

Several stores have signs noting big sales and that everything must go.

Mall shoppers react

The Eastpoint Mall holds many memories for some shoppers.

"I used to come out here with my sisters and like friends and stuff," said Dayjanae Jones. "We used to go in the prom store and try on dresses just to play dress up."

"I've been here since I was a baby," Sariah Matthews said. "I've been here for birthday parties and special occasions."

"We've been coming here at least 40 years," Charles Taylor said. "We come spend a couple hours in here."

Shoppers said this closure means they'll lose access to nearby entertainment and shopping experiences.

"Most of the things that I'm looking for, I know I can find here. That's what makes it so sad about them closing because I'm going to have to go somewhere else."