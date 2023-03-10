Watch CBS News
Sports

Maryland-Eastern Shore secures 80-64 win in MEAC tourney

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Zion Styles had 19 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 80-64 victory over Morgan State on Thursday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Styles shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Hawks (16-12). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added nine rebounds and four steals. Kevon Voyles and Troy Hupstead both recorded 11 points.

Isaiah Burke led the way for the Bears (15-16) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Morgan State also got 11 points and four steals from Rob Lawson. Kameron Hobbs also put up 11 points.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

First published on March 9, 2023 / 10:17 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.