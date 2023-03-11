Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Howard 74-55

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Shy Odom had 16 points and 10 rebounds, William Settle also scored 16 points and Howard beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 74-55 on Friday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Marcus Dockery recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bison (21-12).

Kevon Voyles and Chace Davis eached scored nine points for the Hawks (18-13).

