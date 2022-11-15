Watch CBS News
Maryland-Eastern Shore loses to Charlotte 80-47

/ AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill's 14 points helped Charlotte defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 80-47 on Monday night.

Threadgill was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the 49ers (2-0). Brice Williams scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. was 5 of 8 shooting and finished with 13 points.

The Hawks (1-2) were led in scoring by Da'Shawn Phillip, who finished with 16 points. Zion Styles added 13 points and three steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Dionte Johnson had seven points and two steals.

Charlotte led at halftime at 41-18. Milicic paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Charlotte outscored Maryland-Eastern Shore by 10 points over the final half, while Isaiah Folkes led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

Charlotte's next game is Thursday against Boise State. Maryland-Eastern Shore visits George Washington on Friday.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:24 PM

