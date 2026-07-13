Dog who called Maryland shelter home for 7 years finally adopted: "There wasn't a dry eye in the house"

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County announced that their longest running shelter resident has been adopted. Kylo Jace found his forever home after living at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County for 7 years.

The SPCA said on their Facebook page thar Kylo is a dog who "takes many meetings with someone in order to fully trust them and feel comfortable enough to show his true silly, wonderful personality."

Over the years, he had specific volunteers and staff who had earned his trust and would take turns walking and caring for him day after day, the shelter said.

Over the course of the past 7 months, the woman who adopted Kylo came to visit him twice a week and slowly, but surely, worked her way into his trusted inner circle.

Kylo Jace with his new owner SPCA of Anne Arundel County

The team at SPCA even worked to ensure Kylo was comfortable getting into his new owner's car, doing home visits before the big day. On Sunday, he officially left the building that he has spent the past few years in for the final time.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the house and we truly are on Cloud 9 knowing he gets to spend the rest of his life loved for exactly who he is!" shelter staff said on social media.

Kylo's adoption fee was fully paid for in memory of Jim Ehrig, a fan favorite of Kylo's who passed away.

The SPCA hopes Kylo's story will encourage more people to take a chance on a shelter dog.