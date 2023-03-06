Maryland Dept. of Agriculture expands Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone, the MDA announced Monday.

Residents living in any of the listed counties are encouraged to be vigilant of lanternflies, report sightings, and destroy them when found.

"The spotted lanternfly continues to be a destructive invasive species that has negatively impacted agriculture operations throughout the mid-Atlantic region," MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks said. The department continues to take steps to expand the quarantine zone out of an abundance of caution as we remain vigilant in controlling the spread of this destructive insect."

The Spotted Lanternfly quarantine is now active in the following counties:

Allegany County

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Caroll County

Cecil County

Frederick County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George's County

Queen Anne's County

Talbot County

Washington County

Wicomoco County

Baltimore City