Maryland Dept. of Agriculture expands Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) has expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine zone, the MDA announced Monday.  

Residents living in any of the listed counties are encouraged to be vigilant of lanternflies, report sightings, and destroy them when found

"The spotted lanternfly continues to be a destructive invasive species that has negatively impacted agriculture operations throughout the mid-Atlantic region," MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks said. The department continues to take steps to expand the quarantine zone out of an abundance of caution as we remain vigilant in controlling the spread of this destructive insect."

The Spotted Lanternfly quarantine is now active in the following counties:

  • Allegany County
  • Anne Arundel County
  • Baltimore County
  • Calvert County
  • Caroline County
  • Caroll County
  • Cecil County
  • Frederick County
  • Harford County
  • Howard County
  • Kent County
  • Montgomery County 
  • Prince George's County
  • Queen Anne's County
  • Talbot County 
  • Washington County 
  • Wicomoco County
  • Baltimore City 
First published on March 6, 2023 / 2:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

