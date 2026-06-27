Biden pumps up Maryland Democrats at first-ever 'Fight Back & Win' summit

Former President Joe Biden fired up Maryland Democrats at their first-ever Fight Back & Win Summit and Gala.

The Maryland Democratic Party held the event at Live! Casino in Arundel Mills on Saturday to get Democrats excited and prepared for the 2026 midterm elections.

Throughout the day, the Maryland Democrats held a series of panels on lobbying and advocacy, connecting with diverse communities, campaign resources, and much more. With it, an evening event all meant to deepen relationships and prepare candidates for the upcoming election.

This event was created in response to the political climate in Washington, D.C.

"We have a unique opportunity not to just push back. This is our opportunity to push forward," said Governor Wes Moore.

"We will not rewrite history, and we will not turn back the clock," said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Maryland's achievements

The event was also a time to reflect on the work done in Maryland.

"We in this room are building stronger, healthier neighborhoods by working with our residents," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

"We have made historic and the largest investments in childcare in our state's history," Governor Wes Moore said. "We've made historic investments in apprenticeship and trade programs."

Moore added that the state has cut teacher vacancies by 60%. He also reminded the crowd of the quick response to reopening the Port of Baltimore weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed.

Leaders credit former President Joe Biden for his continued support. Biden touted the gains the Democratic Party has seen, flipping seats blue in recent elections.

President Biden said he's fought for Democrats all his life and will continue to do so.

"We've faced dark, difficult times before," Biden said. "If there's one thing I know about the American people, they never give up, and we can't give up now. There's no quitting in this country. There's no quitting you."