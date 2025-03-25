Marylanders share appreciation for state's natural beauty, culinary experiences in latest UMBC poll

Marylanders shared appreciation for the state's natural beauty, geographic diversity and culinary experiences, in a poll from UMBC released on Maryland Day Tuesday.

The poll surveyed 803 adults in Maryland between Feb. 11 and Feb. 15, asking them to share their favorite things about the state. Of the residents surveyed, 769 said they were registered voters.

Around 24% of participants said their favorite thing about Maryland was the natural beauty, the climate and weather and opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities.

Another 15% said the geography was their favorite, with several noting that it's possible to visit beaches, mountains, rural areas and big cities all in the same day.

One participant detailed how Maryland provides the "ability to enjoy a diversity of activities and environments, from enjoying the ocean in Ocean City to fishing in the Chesapeake to hunting in central Maryland, and skiing at Wisp."

An estimated 17% of those surveyed said the people and communities were their favorite thing about Maryland. Participants mentioned the diversity of the people who live in the state, the convenience of having family nearby and the friendliness of their neighbors, according to the poll.

Of the residents who responded to the survey, 14% said the food and culinary experiences were their favorite things about the state, with many mentioning crabs, crabcakes, seafood and of course, Old Bay seasoning.

According to the report, 3% of participants mentioned the state's government and politics as their favorite aspect of Maryland, and another 2% mentioned the economy and job opportunities.

What is Maryland Day?

Maryland Day is celebrated on March 25 to commemorate the day that settlers celebrated the official founding of the colony of Maryland in 1634, according to state archives.

In June 1632, the Maryland settlement was granted to Cecilius Calvert, Baron of Baltimore, by Charles I of England.

Settlers left England in November 1633 and arrived on two small sailing ships, disembarking in what is now St. Mary's County before establishing the community. On March 25, the settlers held a day of thanksgiving for a safe end to their travels.

According to state archives, the official observation of Maryland Day started in 1903 after the State Board of Education dedicated the school day to Maryland history. In 1916, the General Assembly declared Maryland Day a legal holiday.