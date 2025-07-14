Man sentenced to life plus 40 years for double shooting with ghost gun in Baltimore

A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for using a ghost gun in a double shooting in Baltimore, according to the city state's attorney's office.

Dabrae Edwards, 19, died in the shooting on May 19, 2023, and another 19-year-old was injured.

Deonte Price was found guilty of the shooting in May 2025. He will not be eligible for parole during the first 10 years of his prison sentence, according to prosecutors.

Ghost gun shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore police found the two victims after responding to the reported double shooting in the 200 block of East Street.

Edwards was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was found unresponsive. The other 19-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, court documents show.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Edwards died from his injuries on May 21, 2023.

Investigators recovered a .40 caliber ghost gun with an extended magazine at the scene.

During the investigation, CCTV video revealed the moments that Edward parked his car in the 200 block of East Street.

The other 19-year-old was seen getting out of the passenger seat of Edwards' car and talking with a group of men on a corner, according to court documents.

The 19-year-old stepped out of frame with one of the men, and when he was seen again, Price was to his left. The video showed Price as he appeared to be holding the 19-year-old's right arm, restricting his movement.

Edwards was then seen opening the passenger door of his car while still in the driver's seat. Price then bent down to look into the vehicle and fired a handgun at Edwards, according to court evidence.

A second suspect, who has not been identified or arrested, also fired shots at the vehicle.

Edwards tried to flee the scene, but lost control of the car, which crashed into a rowhome.

Both Price and the second shooter fled the scene on foot, according to court documents.

Baltimore police in the area chased the second shooter, who ran through a nearby apartment complex before getting away.

Police arrested Price after he was found sitting in the 200 block of St. Matthews Street. During a canvas of the area, officers recovered the ghost gun and a green laser, court documents show.

"The significant threat posed by ghost guns and extended magazines in the hands of violent offenders is evident in this case," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Cracking down on ghost guns in Maryland

A ghost gun is a type of untraceable firearm that can be made by purchasing and assembling various parts, which lack serial numbers and are sometimes 3D printed.

Ghost guns are often unregistered and can be purchased without background checks. They are not always considered to be illegal, though Maryland leaders have cracked down on them in recent years.

In 2022, Maryland passed a law that banned all ghost guns.

In 2024, Baltimore agreed to a $1.2 million settlement with ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 after the city accused the company of negligence and violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act for selling ghost gun kits to buyers without a background check.

In the lawsuit, city leaders said Baltimore Police recovered more than 450 ghost guns in 2023.

According to the department's mid-year report, Baltimore police recovered 150 ghost guns so far in 2025.