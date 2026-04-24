Take a look inside Baltimore's first full-sized mobile art and karaoke studio.

There is a new way to get creative in Baltimore, all while singing your favorite tunes.

It is called Creative Chaos Studios. It blends art and karaoke, and the fun happens on a school bus.

"I wanted an event venue, but the real estate market is crazy right now, and I woke up at three o'clock in the morning and said, I'm going to buy a bus and my husband said, 'You're crazy. Go back to sleep,'" said Krystal Bailey, the owner of Creative Chaos Studios.

Bringing the vision to life

Lots of research and one school bus later, her vision of the full-sized mobile event space came to life.

"I researched it, and I found a bunch of different art buses, but none that incorporated karaoke, and I found party buses that had karaoke, but there was no art, so I decided to build it myself," Bailey said.

Bailey said that the process took six months and required a lot of creativity, plus a team of electricians, mechanics, and designers. She said her friends and family helped a lot, too.

"I had this image in my head, and I used ChatGPT to get it out so people could see what it looks like," Bailey explained. "Because when I told people I wanted to build a mobile art studio, they were like, ' Oh, okay, that sounds cool,' but when I showed them the picture, they said, 'Oh, okay, when is that coming?'"

Hosting children and adults

The bus is not just for children; it is for adults who want to host a girls' night, birthday party, team building activities, and more.

"I wanted to encourage more creativity among adults, and also to encourage children to hold on to their creativity as they go into adulting," Bailey said.

Bailey believes it is about increasing access and bringing art education, learning and creativity to every corner of Baltimore.

"I've been doing paint parties in the Baltimore area for the last four years, and you'll be surprised how many adults have said, I know it's been, you know, I haven't picked up a paint brush or a pencil since high school," said Bailey.

Students at Creative City Public Charter School are the first to experience the fun.

"Blue then green, yellow and orange," said Ryan Bailey, a first-grade student at Creative City Charter School. "Sharks and snakes and bones, anything."

The bus remains parked during events, but the owner can bring the bus and its 'chaos' to you if you live in Baltimore and the surrounding areas in Maryland.

"It makes me feel joyful. The community has been really accepting and supportive of this idea, and that's what I built it for," Bailey said.

Creative Chaos has an entire list of events that you can attend this summer, listed on their website.