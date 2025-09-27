Former Maryland cops face 20+ years in federal prison for bank and insurance scams

Two former Maryland law enforcement officers are facing lengthy jail sentences after being charged with arson, along with bank, wire, and mail fraud.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that a federal jury found Philip James Dupree, 41, of Pikesville, Maryland, and Mark Ross Johnson, Jr., 38, of Camp Springs, Maryland, both guilty of committing the crimes.

According to the release, the two men deliberately collaborated to carry out two fraud schemes, including submitting false police reports and falsifying loss claims to obtain funds from an insurance company and three different banks.

The crimes

In November 2018, Dupree and Johnson filed an impound report after "discovering" a burning vehicle, which was actually Johnson's Ford F450 truck that was already experiencing both mechanical and electrical problems, police said.

In the false reports, Dupree admitted to finding the burning truck while on duty in Fairmount Heights.

Johnson then notified his insurance company of a total loss of the truck, using the police report number to support his claim.

Johnson also altered phone call records that were submitted to his insurance company, hiding the fact that he had a 16-minute conversation with Dupree right before Dupree "discovered" the vehicle.

However, a fire investigator testified that the fire was set intentionally from the passenger compartment of the truck.

The insurer paid out over $68,000 to the lien holder on the truck based on the police report and altered telephone records.

Dupree and Johnson also coordinated to scam three financial institutions from May to June of 2019.

Police say the duo intentionally withdrew money from their bank accounts through numerous ATMs, claiming their debit cards had been stolen and someone took their money without their approval.

However, the Prince George's County Police Department discovered that the reports were completely false after they were never submitted to the Prince George's County Record Management System and included the name of a non-existent police officer as the preparer.

The report also listed Johnson as the "victim" from another report that he asked a partner in crime to create for his credit union.

Both Johnson and Dupree also submitted fake claims to their financial institutions to receive reimbursement for the ATM withdrawals.

Up to 20 years in federal prison

Dupree and Johnson are now facing up to 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They also face up to five additional years for arson affecting interstate commerce and up to 30 years for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and bank fraud.

Dupree's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026, while Johnson's is set for Monday, February 23, 2026.