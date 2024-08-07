Maryland construction worker killed on I-95 brings more focus on work zone safety

Construction worker's death on I-95 has focus on work zone safety

Construction worker's death on I-95 has focus on work zone safety

BALTIMORE - The death of a 62-year-old construction worker on I-95 on Tuesday in Harford County brings more attention to work zone safety.

Mineshbai Patel, from Laurel, Maryland, was struck and killed by a dump truck backing up in a work zone on the southbound lanes near Mountain Road, snarling traffic for hours. He died at the scene.

Maryland State Police said the driver of the dump truck was operating in the work zone when they backed up and struck Patel.

According to the State Highway Administration in 2023, 12 people died in work zone crashes, and so far in 2024, another eight were killed.

Stricter work zone laws in place

In June, fines for speeding in a work zone doubled, in one of a handful of new laws in the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, backed by Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

In March 2023, six construction workers were killed when two cars crashed and careened into the work zone on I-695 near the I-70 interchange.

In 2025, Phase Two of the new laws will begin and fines will increase again.

"So the total maximum fine you could receive would be $1,000," said Cedric Ward, the SHA Director of the Office of Traffic and Safety. "That would be with workers present, and then, you know, speeds in excess of 40-plus mph within a posted speed limit."

Troopers said the investigation into Tuesday's work zone crash is active and ongoing and any charges filed are pending the outcome of an investigation.