Maryland community raises $1.2 million while dancing to end Alzheimer's at Memory Ball Gala

Community leaders stepped on the ballroom dance floor to support the fight against Alzheimer's disease. It was a part of the Alzheimer's Association's annual Memory Ball Dancing Stars competition.

Inspired by Dancing with the Stars, 11 local leaders took the stage to raise awareness and funds to support Alzheimer's research, care, and support. The event raised $1.2 million.

"You can't not love Beth Thomas"

Anna Thomas and Trevor Garner work at IdeaCrew, Inc., and they danced for one of the stars in their life, Beth Thomas.

"My mom is, and was a force," said Anna Thomas. "We used to find her in restaurants by hearing her loud, joyful laugh; she lights up a room."

"In fact, you know, as hard as these last several years have been, Beth continues to light up rooms she walks into. It's kind of her superpower," said Trevor Garner. "You can't not love Beth Thomas."

Anna Thomas, her mom, Beth Thomas, and dad, Dan Thomas Photo by Anna Thomas

The duo danced for Beth along with 11 amateur dancing pairs at the Alzheimer's Association's annual Memory Ball Dancing Stars competition. Saturday night, more than 800 guests came together to support research and programs for families affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias.

"I've danced occasionally at weddings in a circle, you know, for five seconds of solo. But that's the extent of my dance experience," Garner said.

Anna Thomas and Trevor Garner raised $212,766.

Anna Thomas and Trevor Garner work at IdeaCrew, Inc., and they danced for one of the stars in their life, Beth Thomas (in photo). Photo by Anna Thomas

Much more than a dance

But for Thomas, it was more than just showing off the moves they practiced for months. It was about raising awareness for people with Alzheimer's, like her mom, Beth.

"Stepping into the role as a caregiver has been hard. It kind of changes your relationship in a way that you can't really prepare for," Thomas said.

Thomas' mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years ago. She said it is a challenge but she chooses to fight and occasionally dance to support her.

"There's been hard times, but there's also been times with so much love, and I'm just grateful that I've been able to care for her and create more meaningful memories with her," Thomas explained.

Garner and Thomas also took home two awards. They were first runner up for both the Judges' Choice Award for best performance and first runner up for the Memory Ball You're Our Star award for raising more than $200K for the Association.

The Mirror Ball Trophy, awarded to the top fundraiser, went to Angie Bossle, who raised more than $250,000.

The award for best dance performance, selected by the judges, was presented to Dr. Jennifer Broussard.

But the best award for those who attended the competition was the more than $1 million the event raised to end Alzheimer's.

"When you first hear the news. It's very isolating at first, but just know that, like that sharing with your friends and your family is a good thing, and that there are people there to support you, and that there are organizations like the Alzheimer's Association that exists there to help you," Thomas said.

"There's always brightness, even when it's dark," Garner said.

To learn more or support the cause, visit this website. You can also visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900 for more information.