Former Baltimore church pastor indicted for child sex abuse allegations from 1980

A former Baltimore church pastor was indicted in Massachusetts on child sex abuse charges, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

Eric Anderson, a former pastor at Greater Grace World Outreach church, is facing two counts of assault and battery on a child under 14.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred in June 1980, Julia Sabourin with the attorney's office said.

Baltimore church reacts to former pastor's indictment

At the time of the alleged crimes, Anderson lived and worked at the church's headquarters in Massachusetts, according to our partners at the Baltimore Banner.

In a statement, officials at Greater Grace World Outreach church said they were not aware of any sexual assault allegations against Anderson being reported to current or former employees. Officials said they learned through news reports that concerns were raised to a dorm parent around the time of the alleged offense in 1980.

Church officials said they have taken several actions in response to the allegations, including determining if they can find any information relevant to the investigation.

"We have communicated with GRACE to ask that, should they find any information relevant to the criminal investigation, that it be proactively forwarded to the police, regardless of whether the information would trigger mandatory reporting," church officials said.

The church also notified law enforcement of their desire to help in the investigation, should it be needed.

Additional allegations against church employees

This is not the first time that a Greater Grace World Outreach employee has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations.

According to the Baltimore Banner, an independent investigation into the church's handling of sexual offense allegations is ongoing.

The banner reported that the church expelled two pastors who were previously accused of sexual offenses.

"As GRACE is continuing their work in investigating and assessing, we have engaged experts in the field to begin the work of updating and revising policies and intentionally learning, knowing that this will be a journey and is not a 'box to check,'" church officials said in a statement.