Family-run farm in Carroll County attracts customers with thousands of Christmas trees

CARROLL COUNTY -- At Martin's Tree Farm in Hampstead, thousands of trees stand between 9 to 10 feet tall on over 60 acres of land.

"They're probably seven, eight years old," tree farm owner Doug Martin said, pointing towards a section of white pines.

During the holiday season, the family-owned and operated business in Carroll County attracts dozens of visitors who spend their weekends looking for the centerpiece for their Christmas decorations.

Everyone has an important role on the farm - from driving tractors with wagons of families searching for trees to cutting them down and manning the register. This experience is why David and Karen Becker visit the farm each year.

"You get to see what you're getting," Karen said. "You cut it down, you're a part of it and it comes home with you. And it makes your Christmas that much more special."

Year-round tree farm work

Visits to the farm die down when the season ends. That's when the Martin family focuses on planting and caring for the trees that aren't yet ready to hit the market.

"It's not like we planted them last year and they're here," Doug's nephew Connor Mann said. "It's something that we have to care to and tend to for a long time."

"It's seven years in my ground," Doug said. "Then, they can get about eight feet if the mower doesn't get them, if the deer don't get them, and if the drought don't get them."

Doug said he and his family planted roughly 1,500 trees this year.

"Right now, we have 7,000 in the ground," he added.

History of the Martin Tree Farm

The business started back in 1975 with Doug's father and just a few trees.

"I can remember it was down along the road and we had maybe, I don't know, 10, 15 trees," Doug's sister and co-worker Debbie Mann said. "They were white pines. He sold them all and he thought that was amazing."

Debbie said each year, the business grew, and each year they made improvements to make things run smoother.

"We would have people take other people's trees because they weren't tagged or marked," Debbie said. "Or parking was an issue. Or people wanted food."

Debbie said they did what they could to meet the needs of all customers.

Expanding the family business

Those trials and errors helped the Martin family expand their business over the years. A store also sits on the farm where you can buy wreaths, even purchase refreshments that contribute to a dance studio on the property run by Doug's wife, Terry.

"My mom always had a dream to open a dance studio of her own, and so, she did that," Doug's daughter Brittany Meadows said. "It's been open for 37 years."

Several family members have full-time jobs off the farm and spend their weekends trimming and planting trees.

"We're doing things to keep the farm running and helping my dad out as well," Brittany said. "He's retired now, and does a lot of things during the week."

As the next generation of Martins carries the torch, they're reminded of the mission that started this work in the first place.

"My grandfather started this," Connor said. "I think a big thing that he always ran, or his mindset was, you know, he was big with Christmas. It was never really about the money. I think that's kind of something we still do and we like to have this as a big experience versus making a profit out of it."