Baltimore's Carmelo Anthony reportedly to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Baltimore's Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star, is reportedly going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Anthony was notified that he will be inducted as part of the Class of 2025, according to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania. The Class of 2025 will be announced on Saturday, April 5, during the NCAA Final Four weekend.

First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/b079xHPqZB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

In February, Anthony, who played three years of high school basketball at Towson Catholic, was named a Hall-of-Fame finalist.

"Humbled and honored," Anthony said on social media.

Anthony played at Towson Catholic before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.

He played one season at Syracuse, where he won the national championship, ahead of being selected third overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

Anthony, a 10-time all-star and 2013 scoring champion, played for the Denver Nuggets (2003-2011), New York Knicks (2011-2017), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-2018), Houston Rockets (2018-2019), Portland Trail Blazers (2019-2021) and Los Angeles Lakers (2021-2022).

He is 10th all-time with 28,289 career points.

Anthony won three Olympic gold medals.

Other Hall of Fame finalists

Also announced as finalists were women's basketball greats and Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Jennifer Azzi. Bird won five Olympic golds, Fowles won four, Moore won two, and Azzi was part of the team that won gold at Atlanta in 1996.

The other finalists as picked by the North American committee were Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan (a two-time NCAA champion coach at Florida); Gonzaga coach Mark Few; retired NBA referee Danny Crawford; NBA legends Marques Johnson and Buck Williams; and Jerry Welsh — who coached Potsdam in upstate New York to NCAA Division III titles in 1981 and 1986.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.