Maryland woman diagnosed with cancer at 22 celebrates National Cancer Survivors' Month: "Please, don't give up"

A Maryland woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 22 is now celebrating Cancer Survivors' Month and hoping to encourage others.

Shelby Bennoit was diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering a lump in her breast. Her team of doctors at Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital developed an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy followed by surgery.

Bennoit opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Now, at 24, she's been cancer-free for more than a year and shared the moment she learned she was rid of it.

Diagnosed with breast cancer

Bennoit said she did not have a family history of breast cancer or any cancer. But when she noticed a lump, her family and friends encouraged her to get it checked out.

She had a biopsy done, and two days later, got a call that she had breast cancer.

"When I first found the lump, I never saw this coming," she said. "I was like it has to be something else, hormonal changes, a cyst, anything but breast cancer, especially not having any family history. I just never saw this coming. I am the first person in my family to even get cancer."

Her official diagnosis was Infiltrating Duct Carcinoma Stage 2b Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

"I was in shock for a very long time," Bennoit said. "It really didn't set in until I began treatment and started to experience those effects like losing my hair and feeling the side effects from chemo. So, the first couple of weeks, I was really in shock for the most part. It didn't really hit me until I started treatment."

Breast cancer treatment

Bennoit said her doctors prepared her, telling her that her treatment plan would be aggressive.

She immediately started chemotherapy, undergoing 16 rounds, some weekly and others bi-weekly. Surgery followed.

Bennoit said she opted for the bilateral mastectomy as she wanted to do everything in her power to ensure the cancer would not come back.

Her doctor, Kristen Fernandez, the surgical director of Ascension Saint Agnes Breast Cancer, would call with updates at all hours and was there to answer her questions.

"Under 25, it's less than 1%, some of the data says .1%, so it's exceedingly rare in young women," Fernandez said.

Cancer-free

Bennoit was diagnosed in August 2024 and was cancer-free by February 2025.

"Receiving the news that I was cancer-free was incredible," Bennoit said. "I had never felt such an elated, joyful feeling in my life. I was so just so grateful to my team here and my family and everyone that supported me through all of my trials and tribulations. And I just felt so on fire to give back to the community. To help other women and to inspire others and just to let them know that, you do have hope, that I am a testament of that, and that there is something positive to look forward to after this."

Now, Bennoit is encouraging other young women to look into their risk factors and have conversations with their doctors.

"To anyone going through a cancer diagnosis, whether it be breast cancer or not, please don't give up, try to stay as positive as possible. Reach out for help when you need it. There are so many of us out there that are willing to hold your hand and walk you through this."