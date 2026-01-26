Maryland native Cam Spencer to play in NBA's Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend

Cam Spencer, an NBA basketball player from Maryland, was invited to compete in next month's All-Star Weekend festivities.

The Anne Arundel County native and guard with the Memphis Grizzlies will play in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game, which includes the league's best first and second-year players, along with stars from the NBA's G League. The game will be played at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13.

Spencer grew up in Davidsonville, Maryland, and played his high school basketball at the Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore.

He played his first three college basketball seasons at Loyola (Maryland) in Baltimore. He averaged nearly 19 points per game as a junior.

Spencer transferred to Rutgers for a year before winning a national championship at UConn in his final year of eligibility. He started all 40 games at UConn and averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies that night.

Spencer is averaging 12 points and 5.5 assists for Memphis this season.

His brother, Pat Spencer, plays basketball for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.