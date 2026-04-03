Maryland lawmakers call on FAA to change flight paths impacting neighborhoods near BWI airport

Three Maryland lawmakers are calling on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to adjust flight paths that are impacting communities near BWI Airport.

According to a letter from Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth, a concentrated flight path that was implemented in 2024 is causing excessive noise and pollution for some residents in Severn.

The lawmakers called on FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford to expedite some requested adjustments to the flight path rather than following a five-year estimated timeline proposed by the Maryland Department of Transportation and the BWI Community Roundtable.

In a statement shared with WJZ, FAA officials said they would respond directly to members of Congress.

Flight path concerns

According to the lawmakers, the FAA's NextGen technology is causing "harmful ultrafine particulate matter and constant noise" near BWI.

The Next Generation Air Transportation System, or NextGen, technology was implemented at BWI and other U.S. airports in 2015. It uses satellites instead of radar to guide planes, and allows for more planes to be safely spaced closer together in the air while using less fuel, according to the FAA.

"Throughout the implementation of NextGen, neighborhoods under concentrated flight paths like these have reported planes every three minutes, shaking houses, and an accumulation of black soot, resulting in negative impacts to health, well-being, and property," the lawmakers wrote.

According to their letter, the FAA said in February that a change to departure procedures at BWI would take "up to five years, with projects addressing safety having priority."

"Five years is simply too long to wait for families living under these conditions," the lawmakers said.

In their letter, they requested that the changes be expedited due to health and safety risks.

Flight path changes prompt health concerns

The initial flight path changes at BWI sparked immediate concerns about noise pollution and environmental impacts.

In 2020, a federal judge dismissed a petition from Howard County for the FAA to change some flight paths at the airport due to noise pollution.

In 2022, a study from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy revealed that some flight paths at BWI Airport caused negative health effects for residents. According to the study, addressing those health concerns could cost $1.2 billion over three decades.